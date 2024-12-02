Ecommpay partners with GoCardless

By integrating GoCardless Embed, Ecommpay merchants will be able to tap into direct debit capabilities in over 25 countries within a platform that they are already familiar with. With this, the two companies aim to allow businesses to grow in their existing markets while offering the ability to expand into additional verticals and use cases where bank payments are preferred.
The partnership’s objective
The collaboration with GoCardless enables Ecommpay to add direct bank payments to its comprehensive suite of payment options. The partnership follows a new GoCardless study
which indicates that payment service providers (PSPs) need to continuously innovate to remain competitive and increase customer retention. The research also highlighted that expanding payment choice was a priority, with 31% of surveyed merchants being willing to pay more for a wider range of payment methods. Moreover, approximately 35% require their PSP to provide direct debit, while 27% want them to offer Open Banking or other bank payment options.
According to Ecommpay’s officials, the company continues to form partnerships to provide improved services for merchants. Through Embed’s single integration, Ecommpay aims to enhance its payments suite and meet customers’ expectations for payment choices internationally. Representatives from GoCardless stated their support for increasing Ecommpay’s speed-to-market as it broadens its offering, as well as bringing the benefits of bank payments to businesses, helping them to retain customers, save time and money, and get paid on time.
Ecommpay’s direct debit product, enabled through white-label integration of GoCardless Embed, will be available in the first quarter of 2024. GoCardless Embed’s integration provides access to bank payments schemes in the UK, Europe, and the US, while also offering end-to-end payment processing capabilities for bank payments, including reconciliation, mandate management, reporting, and refunds. The service also provides Open Banking-powered features such as instant one-off and recurring payments in the UK and account verification and fraud prevention across the three markets.
Ecommpay’s recent developments and launches
As a direct bank card acquirer and payment provider, Ecommpay develops payment solutions for ecommerce clients globally. Through its payment gateway, the company facilitates an omnichannel payment process, combining acquiring capabilities, more than 100 payment methods, payouts, and technological innovation within a single integration. Recently, Ecommpay announced the launch
of the Open Banking Select product, aiming to support online businesses. The service was designed to provide improved control and scalability for payment routing options, offering a consistent user experience and incorporating all the features of Open Banking Advanced.
Moreover, at the beginning of August 2023, the company announced
that it offered local acquiring in the US, allowing UK and EU merchants to expand into the region. Ecommpay introduced the acquiring offering to encourage industry practice and protect merchants, with plans to also extend protection from fraud-related chargebacks.
At the end of May 2023, Ecommpay implemented
graph analysis to augment its proprietary Risk Control Management System (RCMS). The graph model allowed Ecommpay to analyse fraud patterns and block multiple fraudulent activities in a chain. Furthermore, the update enabled the RCMS to identify patterns of fraudulent behaviour even when criminal entities were not active.