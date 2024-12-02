Ecommpay partners with BigCommerce





Following this announcement, the end-to-end payments platform Ecommpay has added BigCommerce to its list of integrations with other CMS and ecommerce platforms. This process is set to offer an optimised and secure payment ecosystem built for improved conversion and development.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the announcement

Throughout this strategic deal, Ecommpay and BigCommerce are set to offer UK and EMEA merchants and businesses an improved, secure, and efficient payment solution that was developed in order to help them save on the costs associated with payment processing. This procedure is expected to take place via intelligent routing and cascading, while also increasing approval rates, improving the overall checkout experience, and ensuring secure transactions.

The new plugin is set to give customers the possibility to upgrade their payment systems with no downtime while leveraging a simplified integration process. Through a single integration, clients and users will be allowed to enable a wide range of global and local payment methods. This will include PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Ecommpay’s own in-house Open Banking service, as well as Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) options like Klarna or PayPal Credit, and Direct Debit.

At the same time, the configurable BigCommerce payment application plugin requires no coding, and there exists an Ecommpay-hosted payment page that was designed to have the capability to source card details. Customers and clients will be enabled to access human support 24/7. Currently, the plugin is available on the BigCommerce App Store.

By connecting their store with the all-in-one payment infrastructure, merchants and businesses will have the capability to benefit from secure and uninterrupted revenue flow, as well as a built-in-house risk-control system with customisable filters.

The partnership between BigCommerce and Ecommpay will further develop the shared commitment to offer clients access to optimised payment technologies available in the industry. In addition, the companies will focus on providing retailers with more possibilities to grow faster, as well as accelerate the development of the overall financial landscape.