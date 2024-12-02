Ecommpay launches Ecommpay for Good

As per the official press release, Ecommpay for Good is a dedicated on-going programme focused on inclusivity and providing merchants with critical support to improve their own accessibility. Making a website more accessible can drive 23-24% more traffic to a website.





Ecommpay has made a commitment to the accessibility of its own website and payments platform, using colours, fonts and layouts that ensure accessibility for those with visual and hearing impairment and cognitive and physical disabilities. The Ecommpay website, mobile SDK and hosted payment page is undergoing a three-strand testing process by the Digital Accessibility Centre to ensure it meets the WC3 (World Wide Web Consortium) WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) 2.2 AA standard for accessibility. It expects the outcome of all tests to be complete and to achieve certification from the Digital Accessibility Centre by the end of September 2024.





There has been a growing demand from Ecommpay’s clients to introduce a feature to allow them to process recurring payments, providing an additional revenue stream for these merchants.





Ecommpay's commitment to accessibility

The company is also supporting merchants in enhancing their digital presence by offering free access to a "Guide to Digital Accessibility," which outlines the steps needed to comply with the WC3 WCAG 2.2 AA standards for accessibility.







Officials from Ecommpay, explained that the "Ecommpay for Good" program aims not only to help merchants build the most inclusive e-commerce platforms but also to ensure their customers have an accessible and inclusive payment experience.





Ecommpay has collaborated with the Digital Accessibility Centre to create a comprehensive "Guide to Digital Accessibility." This guide covers all aspects of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) and includes a detailed checklist for developers to use when building and maintaining websites. The guide is available as an accessible PDF on Ecommpay's website.





Ecommpay’s "Ecommpay for Good" initiative focuses on financial inclusivity, offering products and services to support midsize and enterprise businesses in both domestic and international trade.