This solution is designed for situations where senders lack the beneficiary's payment details, such as in gig platforms such as Uber or community-based platforms like Airbnb. The Hosted Payment Page facilitates payouts to payment cards and digital wallets, including Apple Pay and Google Pay, without requiring businesses to handle sensitive payment data directly. By integrating this functionality, businesses can reduce compliance risks and focus on their primary operations.

The solution requires minimal integration, involving just two steps: registering payout requests and accessing the hosted payment page. Customers then input their payment details on this page to complete the transaction. This approach eliminates the need for businesses to invest heavily in custom integrations or manage processing tokens and payment card details.

According to representatives from Ecommpay, the feature aims to simplify and accelerate payout processes, allowing businesses to save time and reduce complexity when distributing funds to customers, freelancers, and contractors.

Additionally, the Payment Page can be customised to meet the specific needs of the business using Ecommpay’s Payment Page Designer. This tool is accessible via the platform’s dashboard, making it easier for merchants to adapt the solution to their branding and operational requirements.

By addressing traditional challenges such as lengthy integration processes and high maintenance costs, Ecommpay’s Payouts via Hosted Payment Page aims to offer an efficient alternative for businesses looking to streamline their financial workflows.

Ecommpay helps businesses improve checkout conversions

In October 2024, Ecommpay and IMRG released a report that reveals key strategies to improve ecommerce checkout conversion rates. Titled ‘eCommerce Checkouts: UK Retailers Reveal Their Checkout Strategy and Performance’, the report examined factors affecting checkout conversions among UK retailers.

The report highlighted that checkout functionality remained a significant pain point for most retailers. Only three retailers surveyed reported no issues with their checkout systems. The most frequently mentioned challenges were limited functionality and technical performance issues, including slow load times and website crashes.

