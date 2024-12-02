The addition aims to streamline payment processing in Portugal by facilitating faster transactions and refunds. MB Way is used by half of Portuguese bank account holders and accounts for 45% of the country's ecommerce transactions.

Expansion of local payment options

According to Ecommpay research, nearly three-quarters of surveyed consumers indicated they might abandon an online purchase if their preferred payment method was unavailable. Officials from Ecommpay noted that the company is working to expand its support for local alternative payment methods (APMs), including MB Way, to help merchants optimise their checkout process.

Ecommpay’s merchant clients, regardless of location, can now offer MB Way as a payment option for customers in Portugal. The integration simplifies market entry for businesses looking to expand into the region.

MB Way allows users to make euro-denominated payments, send and request money, and manage funds through a mobile application without manually entering card details for each transaction. To complete an online payment, users select the MB Way logo from available checkout options, input their phone number, and confirm the purchase via PIN or biometric authentication.

The e-wallet is backed by 28 banks, covering 95% of the Portuguese market. According to the official press release, it is particularly popular among younger consumers, with 57% of young adults using it for online purchases. Additionally, 47% of the country’s population shops at merchants that accept MB Way, underscoring its relevance in the local ecommerce sector.

Company officials highlighted that Ecommpay’s objective is to simplify the complex landscape of alternative payment methods by expanding its platform, which now supports over 100 APMs. They noted that integrating MB Way enables merchants to enter the Portuguese market without the need to partner with a local payment service provider, reducing operational challenges. The company’s dynamic checkout system aims to enhance the payment experience, lowering transaction friction and minimising the risk of cart abandonment.

