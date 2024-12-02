



By integrating BANCOMAT Pay, MyBank, and Satispay in the Ecommpay platform, the company is set to allow ecommerce merchants operating across Italy, as well as those who want to target the Italian market, to optimise conversion performance via more customised payment choice in their online propositions. Also, despite the projected growth of the total ecommerce turnover in the region, Italy has a reasonably complex payment landscape, increasing the difficulty of online transactions.











When it comes to the current announcement, representatives from Ecommpay underlined that by including BANCOMAT Pay, MyBank, and Satispay into its platform, the company aims to decrease basket abandonment, while also equipping merchants with a solution that protects them against fraud. In addition, Ecommpay’s single API enables merchants to integrate the company’s platform into their site efficiently and conveniently.

Ecommpay enters the Italian market

As detailed in one of Ecommpay’s research, there is a scarcity of payment choices, as well as a lack of recognised local payment methods, which leads to increased basket abandonment on ecommerce sites. The firm’s dynamic payment choice functionality focuses on expanding acceptance rates by 2-3% and, by including Italian payment methods, it intends to substantially augment merchant sales performance. Additionally, the integration of alternative payment methods together with credit cards is set to provide cost-saving opportunities for merchants.



Furthermore, BANCOMAT Pay allows consumers to conduct online purchases through an app on their mobile devices, while MyBank enables users to pay for their purchases safely leveraging real-time bank transfers. At the same time, Satispay is a mobile payment solution that allows direct payments to merchants. Currently, Ecommpay provides 160 languages to merchants globally, with the firm planning to offer Italian ecommerce merchants the ability to display payment pages in the local language based on IP addresses and by reading the main language on their device. Also, the open ethos of Ecommpay, via a single API, supports merchants in integrating the payment platform without significant developer time being necessary.