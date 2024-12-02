ECommPay begins processing payments for Wargaming

The strategic partnership enables Wargaming customers enhanced capabilities and additional services. In turn, the collaboration with a forerunner of the online gaming industry has expanded ECommPay’s client portfolio in this business sector. The payment processer offers online gaming clients more payment solutions.

As a global publisher and developer of free-to-play online action games for various platforms, Wargaming is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus, but maintains a presence in tech hubs around the world through its numerous development centres.

International processor ECommPay develops solutions for accepting payment cards and alternative payment systems, working on behalf of ecommerce merchants across a number of sectors. Based in UK, with offices across Europe, the company holds Principal Membership of both VISA and MasterCard.

