Titled ‘eCommerce Checkouts: UK Retailers Reveal Their Checkout Strategy and Performance’, the report examines factors affecting checkout conversions among UK retailers. It also reveals that while the overall average conversion rate sits at 58%, single-page checkouts perform better at 61%, compared to multi-page checkouts at 56%.

Additionally, checkout rates vary significantly between guest shoppers (52%) and registered users (64%), with 59% of orders originating from guest accounts. These insights suggest that enhancing guest checkout experiences could raise overall conversion rates.

Main findings on conversion and checkout features

The report outlines several trends and statistics shaping checkout performance:

Average conversion rates are notably higher for single-page (61%) compared to multi-page (56%) checkouts.

Payment preferences show that credit and debit cards contribute half of all revenue, with the other half spread across various alternative payment options.

Retailers offering more Express Checkout options see higher conversion rates, with those providing four express options achieving an average conversion rate of 67%.

Only about 50% of retailers currently offer localized payment options, potentially limiting accessibility for international customers.

Additionally, data from IMRG’s network of retailers reveals that customers who abandon the checkout process typically do so after spending about 90% of the time it takes to complete an average checkout. This abandonment pattern underscores a need for optimised checkout processes to retain potential buyers.





Checkout Challenges and Areas for Improvement

The report highlights that checkout functionality remains a significant pain point for most retailers. Only three retailers surveyed reported no issues with their checkout systems. The most frequently mentioned challenges were limited functionality and technical performance issues, including slow load times and website crashes. Retailers also pointed to the absence of widely used payment options such as Google Pay and Apple Pay, as well as a general shortage of alternative payment methods.

Representatives from Ecommpay noted that checkout conversion rates hovering slightly above 50% leave ample room for improvement. They emphasised that many customers abandon their purchases close to the end of the checkout process, suggesting a need for payment experience enhancements. They also advised that a fully integrated Payment Service Provider (PSP) solution could improve customer options and streamline the checkout process, ultimately improving operational efficiency.





Ecommpay’s recommendations for optimised ecommerce checkouts

The report concludes with several recommendations for improving checkout conversion rates. One important approach is simplifying the experience by incorporating preferred, region-specific payment methods. According to Ecommpay, reducing redirects is also crucial, and embedding payment options directly on the checkout page can also significantly lower abandonment rates.

The report further suggests adding a ‘try again’ option to encourage customers to continue after a declined transaction, helping retain potential sales. Choosing a payment service provider (PSP) with comprehensive, single-integration support is another priority, particularly one that offers Open Banking, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), and payment orchestration solutions.

For more information about Ecommpay, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.