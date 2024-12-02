



Swish, which holds a 39%+ market share of online checkouts in Sweden, is the preferred payment method for Swedish consumers. This integration enables Ecommpay merchants targeting the Swedish market to improve checkout efficiency and improve user experience.





Optimising checkout performance for Swedish consumers

The addition of Swish to the Ecommpay platform allows merchants to accept payments in Swedish Krona (SEK), simplifying transactions for Swedish customers. With an increasingly globalized ecommerce landscape, offering local payment methods has become essential for reducing cart abandonment and optimising sales. Recent research highlights that 72% of consumers may abandon an online purchase if their preferred payment method is unavailable.











Swish joins over 100 existing APMs on the Ecommpay platform, providing businesses with more opportunities to cater to local preferences and expand their reach into new markets. The Swedish ecommerce market is projected to surpass USD 13 billion by the end of 2025, underscoring the importance of adopting region-specific payment options for businesses aiming to capitalise on this growth.





Key benefits of Swish for merchants

Swish offers different advantages for merchants, including real-time payment processing. Transactions are completed almost instantly, improving cash flow for businesses. The platform's simple payment experience is expected to reduce cart abandonment by up to 69%, a critical factor for merchants aiming to maximise conversion rates.

Additionally, the app's use of multifactor authentication improves security, lowering the risk of fraud and providing customers with a safe and reliable payment method.

Ecommpay continues to prioritize financial inclusion and accessibility by offering over 100 payment methods across more than 200 countries in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and North America. By enabling regional payment solutions, the platform ensures that customers encounter familiar payment options, contributing to higher conversion rates and improved customer satisfaction worldwide.

Ecommpay is authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and is a principal member of both Mastercard and Visa. It also holds Level 1 PCI DSS certification, ensuring the highest security standards for transactions.