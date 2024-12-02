Ecommerce will be carried out significantly via mobile in 2015 – report

In 2014, there was a major move towards the mobile channel as to whar concerns shopping and payments, with a year-on-year increase in mobile purchases of 45% over 2013, according to research carried out by the retail technology company Monetate, cbronline.com reports.

As mobile moves from being a peripheral to principal channel for online shopping, brands will respond by targeting their strategy more directly to mobile users. Consumers are expected to favour deals and discounts starting before Thanksgiving and lasting through Christmas of 2015.

Social channels will also become more adopted by consumers in what concerns payments channels, such as Facebook and Twitter.