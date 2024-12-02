Ecommerce transactions up by 21% during 2015 holiday shopping season

According to new benchmark data from ACI Worldwide, fraud attempt rates were highest on Christmas Eve (2.4%), Thanksgiving (2%), Black Friday (1.8%) and holiday shipment cut-off days (1.6%). This is a result of two key trends:

electronic gift cards, which have the highest fraud attempt rates across all products, were a popular last-minute gift purchase

buy online/pick-up in-store, which has a higher fraud attempt rate than other modes of delivery, registered an increase

According to the benchmark, there was an increase in attempted fraud rates for buy online/pick up in-store (47% increase--even more than ACI predicted) as well as next day and overnight delivery (50% increase). In addition, international sales for global merchants increased by 29% by volume and 22% by value—a trend driven by favorable currency rates, shipment costs, and regional-specific products.

Key shopping dates by volume (year-over-year transaction volume growth) were registered as follows: Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday (28%), Cyber Monday (25%) and Black Friday (12%)

The benchmark data was based on hundreds of millions of transactions from global retailers during the 2014 and 2015 holiday shopping seasons.