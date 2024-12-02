Ecommerce to expand as Brazilians tap into the virtual world

Brazil has stepped over the first phase of digital adoption and 2014 is expected to mark a tipping point, as over 50% of the population (107.7 million individuals) uses the internet, according to the present study. Brazil is now headed towards the next step in the evolution of ecommerce which, in other economies, is translated into mcommerce and the blurring line between online and offline media.

Ecommerce in Brazil is an expanding market and eMarketer estimates that in 2014, there will be 71.8 million consumers browsing for products and services via digital devices.

According to comScore Media Metrix data from June 2013, 77.3% of internet users in Brazil visited retail sites, ranking the nation second among the BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India and China). It lags behind China which records 84.1% reach and above the worldwide average of 74.4%.

In an IBOPE ecommerce report, retail and auction websites were the primary B2C ecommerce categories ranked by time spent between March and August 2013, with group-buying websites on the third place. Price comparison websites ranked fifth in terms of the same factor comparison.

