Ecommerce to boost German retail sales in 2014 - report

Results point out that in 2014 retail sales are likely to rise 1.2% overall in nominal terms, which will yield a lower growth rate after discounting for inflation. Despite the drop in shop sales, turnover at conventional retailers is to provide around 10 times more business than ecommerce, generating EUR 408 billion compared with EUR 47.5 billion.

The same source indicates that domestic demand is expected to drive economic growth in Germany in 2014, which is forecast to rise more than fourfold from 2013. The government expects a growth of 1.8%.