Ecommerce temperature on high on Black Friday 2017

The findings of Black Friday 2017 Shopping Report: Consumer sentiment is riding high from Periscope by McKinsey reveal that just 26% in the US intended to shop in 2016 in the same interval and 23% were undecided, compared to 22% in the UK who expressed their willing to purchase and 30% uncertain about what to do on Black Friday 2016.

Also, 37% of UK shoppers and 25% in the US say they like Black Friday shopping more. The motivating factor for shopping this Black Friday pertains to offers not available at other times of the year according to 37% of US shoppers, and 36% in the UK. This was followed by significant discounting which was 36% for the US, and 48% in the UK.

The 2017 research reveals that 36% (US) and 31% (UK) consumers are planning to conduct their Black Friday shopping activities both in-store and online. In 2016, just 18% and 11% respectively said they would divide shopping activities between digital and physical channels.

The desktop computer remains the device most likely to be used when making Black Friday purchases at 35% (US) and 45% (UK), but is declining compared to 2016 when 60% and 54% planned to shop this way. Almost one-third of UK respondents (30%) and over a quarter of US (26%) plan to use them to make Black Friday purchases – up from 16.5% (UK) and 20.5% (US) in 2016.

The physical store experience still retains a strong appeal for many Black Friday shoppers – 28% of US shoppers plan to shop in-store (compared to 17% of UK shoppers) this shopping holiday.

UK (48%) and US (33%) respondents say they are planning to shop across more product categories when making online purchases – furthermore, 36% of UK and 27% of US respondents say they have a higher budget to spend this year.

