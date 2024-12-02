Ecommerce subsidiary of Korean SK Telecom explores blockchain

The companies plan to upgrade SK online and offline services by linking the company’s existing marketing products with ICX blockchain. The deal covers only Korea as SK Planet currently also has operations in the United States, China, Japan, Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

SK Planet, launched as a separate subsidiary of SK Telecom in 2011, offers ecommerce products and digital marketing including online-to-offline (O2O) solutions. The SK Planet main business focus is the loyalty programs that allow customers to earn points from buying goods and services and also redeem these points for discounts or as an equivalent of money.

ICON and SK Planet did not disclose any additional information, but one possible implementation is the tokenization of loyalty services with blockchain.