Ecommerce startup shopX raises USD 35 mln

ShopX is a technology-led startup launched which aims to disrupt the traditional retail ecosystem through a differentiated approach. The ecommerce company connects brands and suppliers with small merchants and consumers through a digitally managed retail platform.

The startup also enables small merchants (and their customers) to purchase various products and services from manufacturers/brands. With the funding, the company plans to improve its product and technology and build new offerings covering multiple product verticals.

The ShopX retail app enables retailers to offer their products and services to customers by listing them, along with daily deals, on its platform.

The Fung Group operates across the global supply chain for consumer goods, including in areas such as sourcing, logistics, distribution, and retail.