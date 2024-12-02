Ecommerce startup Evenflow raises USD 5 mln

The startup partners with digital-first brands that sell on ecommerce marketplaces like Flipkart and Amazon and helps to scale them profitably.

The company acquired seven brands and launched two private labels in 2021 and is committed to scaling them and grow them into everyday brands.

Evenflow will use the raised funds to expand its team size, acquisition, and boost its tech and operations. It aims to scale up over 100 digital-first brands through operational intelligence across the value chain, including providing guidance in terms of marketing, branding, supply chain, sourcing, and others.