Ecommerce sales hit EUR 22.5 bln in 2017 in Netherlands

The Dutch made a total of 201 million online purchases in 2017, which is 17% more than in 2016.

These are the main conclusions from the Thuiswinkel Markt Monitor, research conducted by Dutch ecommerce association Thuiswinkel.org. About 56% of the amount of money that was spent online in 2017 was meant for the purchase of products.

The online share of product purchases continues to grow. At the moment, ecommerce in the Netherlands accounts for 9.7% of the total retail industry. That’s almost twice as much as it was in 2013.

In 2017, it was the categories of Health & Beauty, Food/Near food and Home & Garden that saw the biggest increase in spending.

A significant part of the EUR 22.5 billion spent online by the Dutch was in the last quarter of 2017. Holidays such as the Saint Nicholas feast, Black Friday and Christmas take place during these months. About EUR 6.9 billion was spent in the final quarter of 2017, an increase of 11% compared to the same period in 2016.

Dutch consumers increasingly spend their money online by using a smartphone. For the first time ever, the smartphone is a more popular shopping device than the tablet.

During the last quarter of 2016, 21% of online shoppers used a smartphone for at least one purchase, while this share was already 28% in 2017. At the same time, the share of purchses using a tablet decreased from 25 to 24%.