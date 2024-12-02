Ecommerce sales get boost from retailers focusing on online sales

The report shows that in 2015, online sales of physical goods amounted to USD 294.45 billion and are projected to surpass USD 485 billion in 2021 of which, the apparel and accessories segment will generate close to USD 100 billion in revenue.

The United States however, ranks behind several other countries in terms of ecommerce sales as percentage of total retail sales. In 2016, almost a fifth of Chinas retail sales occurred via the internet, compared to only 8.1% in the United States.