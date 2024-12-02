Ecommerce sales expected to reach nearly USD 2 trln in 2015, ahoy social marketplaces

Social marketplace players such as Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram have already launched ‘buy’ buttons from their mobile apps and these players are also likely to enhance their sales prospects through strategic retailer partnerships, according to the Mobile & Online Purchases: Cards, Carrier Billing & Third Party Payment Platforms 2015-2020 report issued by Juniper Research.

Moreover, online retailers are increasingly seeking to reduce time-to-consumer by launching same-day delivery, while brick-and-mortar stores offer next-day in-store collection, often charging a premium for the option. However, retailers need to deliver a consistency of message, branding and shopping experience across all channels.

Iintegration between in-store and online is also critical if the retailers want to maximise the extent to which that can identify a unique individual’s omnichannel shopping habits. Smartphones will account for more than 40% of ecommerce transactions by 2020 and carrier billing should provide content providers with a key mechanism for monetising digital content. Its use for physical goods purchase is likely to be limited by comparatively higher share of revenues demanded by network operators and billing platforms.

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector, providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.