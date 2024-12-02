Ecommerce related complaints on the rise since 2014

Quoting the number of complaints received by the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), minister of state for consumer affairs submitted that the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act cover all goods and services, including ecommerce.

The NCH data show while it had received only 418 complaints relating to ecommerce in 2014-15, the number increased to 1,386 in 2016-17 (till the end of December).

NCH has received complaints against some entities like Paytm, Snapdeal, Amazon, Flipkart, e-Bay, Myantra and Jabong.

A consumer can file a complaint relating to ecommerce transactions in the appropriate consumer forum established under the Act. Before approaching a consumer forum, complainants can use alternative dispute resolution mechanism through the NCH and Online Consumer Mediation Centre in the National Law School, Bengaluru.