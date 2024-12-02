Ecommerce provider Flipkart to reach USD 1 billion in sales

According to the president of consultancy Technopak Advisors, cited by online media outlet Yahoo News, in 2013 e-merchandise retailing sales amounted to USD 1.6 billion and are forecasted to hit USD 14 billion by 2018.

An increasing number of Indians are going online but they are uncomfortable giving credit card details over the internet. Others do not have a credit card and the Flipkart method enables them to place orders.

Founded in 2007, Flipkart.com is a shopping portal which began by selling books but then expanded to other products.