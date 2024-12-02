Ecommerce provider Flipkart acquires Myntra

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Myntra stocks products from more than 600 brands. It has a 41% share of India’s USD 291 million online apparel and footwear retailing market.

Founded in 2007, Flipkart.com is a shopping portal which began by selling books but then expanded to other products.

In April 2014, Flipkart has launched a same-day delivery programme to be implemented across all categories in 10 cities.