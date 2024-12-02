The brand that helps brands and influencers’ online operations already counts for a total funding of about USD 91.7 million, consisting of USD 29.4 million in equity and another over USD 7 million in debt.

Investors include JIC Venture Growth Investment, Japan Post Investment, and Mitsubishi UFJ Capital, while Mizuho Bank is the provider of the debt facility.

The startup was founded in 2016 in Singapore and shortly after expanded into Southeast Asia, East Asia, India, and the Middle East through aggressive acquisitions. The company shifted headquarters to Japan in 2019 to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange but has not disclosed its valuation.

AnyMind acquired various companies, sales channels, mobile advertising platforms, and cross-border marketing companies. Through these acquisitions and previous funding rounds, AnyMind aims to offer a wide variety of services for brands and online business operators.

It counts for a conversational commerce platform, an ecommerce management platform, and integration with various Asia-based ecommerce marketplaces, including popular Shopee and Rakuten, as well as global marketplaces like Shopify and Amazon.