Ecommerce platform Neto expands in the US

The company, which offers management platforms for ecommerce, point-of-sale, inventory, and fulfilment for SMEs, has grown its revenue and its customers’ sales transaction activity has increased by 41% year-on-year to be more than USD 1.5 billion annually, according to the founder of Neto.

Since Australia is a relatively small market, covering approximately 1% of global retail, and after taking into consideration the fact that the total available market in the US is very vast, the company is anticipating a good start and a growth trajectory in the US.

The company uses enterprise-level technology capable of supporting retailers and wholesalers of all sizes, currently having 150 employees, while plans have been made to hire more than 30 people in the first 12 months of US operations.