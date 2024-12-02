Ecommerce platform launched by Dior in Japan

For this launch, the brand also launched five exclusive items: a new Mini Book Tote, a Small Book Tote, a men’s T-shirt, a pair of sneakers, and an iPhone case. Also, the new ecommerce site features Dior products including men's and women's ready-to-wear, accessories, fine jewellery, watch collections, Maison Dior, and Baby Dior.

Moreover, in 2019 Dior has launched ecommerce sites in Ireland, Greece, Austria, Portugal, China, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, and Romania. As Japan is a key market for Dior, they would bring ecommerce to the country, as well.