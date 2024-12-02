Ecommerce platform Bukalapak enters Malaysia

The platform aims to connect over four million Indonesian sellers, mainly the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with various parts of the region, including Malaysia. For logistics solutions, BukaGlobal will be partnering with cross-border logistics platform, Janio Technologies.

In addition, the platform will add other languages aside from Bahasa Indonesia and feature additional payment methods available in other countries in the near future.

Bukalapak was founded in 2010, and has over 50 million active users in Indonesia.