Ecommerce platform AmeriCommerce launches new payment solution

The platform allows unlimited transactions and order volume regardless of plan level.

With AmeriCommerce Payments, merchants can start accepting payments within minutes of signing up while having a complete view of all their transaction details in one place. Fraud prevention and risk management services are also included.

In addition, AmeriCommerce Payments will give incentives to merchants based on their AmeriCommerce subscription plan level. Regardless of what tier the account falls in, there are no monthly fees, contracts or commitments meaning merchants pay as they go for only what is needed. There is zero penalty if merchants choose to use a separate payment gateway.