Gambio is a provider of shop software solutions for online trade in the DACH region. With the acquisition of Gambio, the holding company ECOMMERCE ONE is continuing its course of expansion. Gambio will now become a subsidiary of the holding company and will operate under this umbrella, however, it will remain independent.

ECOMMERCE ONE aims to establish an ecosystem that creates added value for online trade and generates joint growth. Gambio offers a shop system with a range of functions, connected to marketplaces, payment systems, merchandise management or ERP systems, and shipping service providers. The system is suitable for both professionals and ecommerce beginners. Beginners have the option to create a legally compliant online shop and design it individually without programming knowledge.

According to a Gambio representative, this partnership enables shop operators to receive additional services that the ecosystem offers for online trade. The company also aims to increase the reach of their complete solution and continue to grow with the support of the holding company.