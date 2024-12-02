Ecommerce NZ launches for ecommerce prospects

Cate Bryant, founder and executive director, argues that Ecommerce NZ’s purpose is to provide ecommerce businessmen with conferences and seminars, networking forums, training and other activities, the same source cites.

Online sales have made up 6% of retail sales and are growing at a rate of 12% a year, against traditional retails 3% to 4% growth rate, Bryant points out.

ENZ has partnered Retailers Association and founding members include executives from Briscoes, Noel Leeming and Vodafone.