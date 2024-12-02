Ecommerce mobile sales get boosted by shopping mobile apps

Retailers that have both mobile sites and apps are seeing, on average, two-thirds of their online sales coming from mobile devices, according to the same report.

Conversion rates on mobile apps are higher, roughly three times greater than on the mobile web. The user experience is better in apps, including the checkout process. Those who download and use retail apps are more loyal and inclined to buy from those retailers in the first place.

Criteo said that 26% of all desktop transactions were preceded by a mobile click. 41% of desktop conversions were influenced by or began on another device.

Criteo considers that retailers with low mobile sales get more cross-device transactions. This may be because the mobile experience is poor and determines buyers to move to the desktop to complete the intended purchase.

The report also argues for combining cross-device and offline data to improve targeting and efficiency. It points out that omnichannel shoppers have greater lifetime value and drive a higher percentage of sales than other customers.