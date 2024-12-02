Ecommerce in Turkey shows steady growth to EUR 6.34 bln

According to a research conducted by TUBISAD, ecommerce in Turkey now represents 1.6% of all retail business in the European country. The country’s economy is now in a period of relatively slow growth, while the ecommerce volume showed a strong increase in the share of retail spending.

According to the report, the ecommerce sector still lacks a solid legal background and proper regulations in order to grow further. Something that is needed, taking into account ecommerce in Turkey represents 1.6% of retail business, while this share is about 6.5% in developed countries.

On the other hand, there has been an increase in mobile payments recently. Also, the study reveals that Turkish people have spent EUR 2.28 billion on websites selling vacations and airline tickets, while they spent EUR 2.18 billion on retail websites. On betting websites they spent EUR 705 million, while online marketplaces generated EUR 906 million in revenue.

Turkish consumers are accustomed to using credit card for paying in-store, but that it would take time for them to make the transition to using those credit cards while shopping online.