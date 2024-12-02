Ecommerce in the fashion industry grows in the UK

Operators working in the online fashion channel in the UK are very dynamic and the landscape is rapidly changing, according to a research study issued by the consultancy company Icex. It is a booming market that offers many possibilities for fashion companies.

However, it is becoming increasingly competitive, as retailers have realised its great potential and are targeting online shopping. Men, a segment that historically bought less than women, are increasingly more likely to buy fashion items, and also more likely to buy online.

Multichannel stores are still consumers favourites, which may pose a threat to stores that sell purely online as they will have to increase their efforts to maintain their profits.