Ecommerce in Russian capital registers 13.4 percent increase in H1 2016 - report

At the end of the examined period, Moscow had more than 20,000 online outlets, an increase of 7%, according to a study conducted by the Department of Information Technology of Moscow, ecommercenews.eu reports. Nearly 45% of all Russia-based online retailers are headquartered in the capital.

Foreign retailers recorded even bigger growth, which has led to half of online shoppers deciding to shop at foreign stores during 2016. In Moscow, retailers who sell home and garden products, electronics and household appliances have to face the most competition. Health and beauty and clothing and footwear were the most frequently introduced categories, and only 2% of online retailers surveyed offers products from more than six different categories. About half of the ecommerce retailers in Moscow give their customers the ability to pick up orders personally.

Ecommerce in Moscow accounted for 8% of the total retail market in the Russian capital. There are about 87,000 ecommerce employees in the city, which is virtually the same as it was in 2015. This is mostly as a result of business optimisation and the increased popularity of outsourcing.