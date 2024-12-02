Ecommerce in Pakistan to grow over USD 1 bln by 2020

Jawad Farid, head of Corporate Innovation at tech company Excellence Delivered (ExD) said ecommerce market is experiencing an annual growth of 72%. The country has one of the highest rates of mobile and internet penetrations in South Asia with 40 million Internet subscribers and 20 million Facebook users.

Farid said this visible growth has encouraged many retailers to operate their own websites or use online marketplaces to sell products. Number of registered e-commerce merchants rose more than 2.6 times in the last couple of years amid advent of 3G/4G services and availability of cheaper smart phones. “Nevertheless, there is still much room to grow.” Alone Amazon recorded more than USD 54.47 billion in online sales in 2017.

ExD executive said some of the factors that have served as a catalyst to ecommerce growth include ease of purchasing while sitting at home, availability of cash on delivery option in which you only pay when you get a product, variety of products to choose from and customer reviews and feedback on social media.