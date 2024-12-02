Ecommerce in Italy to worth EUR 23.1 bln in 2018

Statistics, originally coming from Digital Innovation Observatories, show that ecommerce in Italy was worth EUR 21.2 billion in 2017, after a 17.33% increase compared to 2017.

Other key findings of the “Italy 2018: Ecommerce Report”:

80% of Italian online shoppers prefer home delivery: 8 out of 10 consumers prefer home delivery, while 14% usually have their parcels delivered to their work address. One in twelve Italian online shoppers prefer to have their orders delivered directly to a post office or post station to pick up, while 6% prefers picking up at a parcel shop.

The most important factor regarding deliveries is the cost of delivery: a fast delivery process and the ability to choose where delivery will take place are important factors. For 92% ‘free delivery’ is important, closely followed by ‘free return’ (91%), ‘detailed description of the product’, ‘no hidden fees adding up to the final product price’ and ‘transparent and complete delivery costs’ (all 90%).

In 2017, 33% of online shopping happened at national sellers, which is 2% more than in 2016. At the same time, the share of shopping happening at foreign, non-EU sellers increased to 10%.