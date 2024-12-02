Ecommerce in Germany to grow to EUR 57.8 bln in 2019

According to the retail association, the business-to-consumer ecommerce industry in Germany was worth EUR 53.3 billion in 2018 and is now predicted to increase by 8.5%.

For 2019, 35% of companies surveyed expect a decrease in sales, 32% expect an increase, while the remaining 33% think the total retail sales will stagnate.

When asked about the online sales expectations of the multichannel industry, 64% expect an increase, while only 11% think these sales will decrease in 2019.