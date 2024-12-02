Ecommerce in France increases by 13.4 percent in 2018

The average order value was around EUR 60 in 2018, which represents a decline compared to 2017. This decline is going on since 2012, and it reflects the trend of consumers buying everyday products online more and more.

When it comes to ecommerce websites in France, 21,800 new ones were created in 2018. This is an increase of 12.6% compared to 2017. Currently, there are nearly 200,000 active merchant websites in the country.

These figures were shared by Fevad, the ecommerce federation of France. It based its study on information from online retailers and the aggregate amount of transactions carried out by some of the biggest PSPs in the country.