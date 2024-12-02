Ecommerce in Finland to skyrocket to EUR 12.2 bln in 2018

As everyday goods are becoming available on the Internet, online shopping is experiencing growth in Finland. The increase is up by 18% since 2017, which represents more than the 3% growth rate of the entire Finnish economy.

According to the Paytrail’s report, 50% of Finnish consumers are shopping for clothes, and over a third are buying ticket items online. 16% of shoppers in Finland is purchasing food and groceries online. 47% of the total online income comes from travel. Growth is up by 60% from 2017.

Moreover, the portion of online services in Finland is worth approximately EUR 2 billion in 2018.

As almost 37% of Finns are buying ticket items online and as sales are expected to continue growing, it is estimated that 16% of Finns are paying for their parking online as well and up to 70% pay their online purchases using online banking services.