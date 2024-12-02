Ecommerce in Finland reaches record numbers

These are the findings from Vilkas Group, an ecommerce solution provider from Finland.

Finnish postal agency Posti delivered over 37 million packages in 2017, which is a new record for the company, thanks to the many online shopping that took place during the Christmas period. Compared to 2016, Posti’s parcel volume increased by 9%.

According to Vilkas Group, the statistics from Posti show that the ecommerce in Finland has performed “surprisingly well” against the pressure from big foreign online stores.

In December, the number of orders grew 9.2% compared to the same month in 2016. But at the same time, the sales in EUR during this month only increased by 3%. The low increase in sales could be explained by Finnish online retailers being forced to respond to the aggressive pricing from foreign competitors.