Ecommerce in Belgium worth over EUR 7 bln in 2018

Last year, there was also an increase in the average basket size. It was worth almost EUR 97 in 2017, but one year later it increased by 3.31% so it became worth USD 100 and five cents. Among the bigger online stores in Belgium, the average basket size is even worth EUR 113.6 and this amount keeps on growing.

These statistics are shown in the latest E-commerce Barometer from House of Marketing and SafeShops. This study also shows that the number of online retailers in Belgium has increased by 18% last year, which means there are now over 24,000 online retailers active in Belgium.

During the same period, the number of ecommerce transactions grew 16% to 70 million transactions. It should be noted that the growth rate was significantly higher in the years before, when the number of ecommerce transactions increased by 26% in 2016 and by 39% in 2017.

A notable find from this year’s study is that a significant 88% of the total transaction value has been generated by 861 online retailers, which is 4% of all Belgian ecommerce sellers. This distribution is also reflected in the fact that 85% of all web shops in Belgium generate less than EUR 100,000. There are only 3615 online traders who generate more than 100k worth of annual turnover. This number is an increase of 14% compared to the situation in 2017.