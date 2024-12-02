Ecommerce hunger for analytics feeds Profitero business

Using ecommerce data collection and proprietary ML technologies, Profitero allows brands to benchmark key areas of the digital shelf, such as product content, search ranking and pricing and promotions, for almost any online retailer in the world.

The company also provides integrated analytics that correlate Amazon sales and category share changes to specific performance changes on the digital shelf.

In 2017, 40 new brands subscribed to Profitero’s platform, a 113% boost versus 2016, with new customers including Maxxium, Barilla, Coty and Affinity in Europe and Del Monte in North America. The company also signed new customers up in China and Japan. Meanwhile, existing customer revenue grew by 136% through upsells and renewals.

The company launched its Amazon Analytics Free Trial in 2017, a try before you buy offering. With the free trial, brands can evaluate their Amazon sales and share and optimize performance using Profitero’s full suite of digital shelf analytics.

Profitero also scaled its accurate data collection in 2017 to include more than 8,000 retailer sites (including web sites, locations and mobile apps) across 50 markets.

In 2018, the company will invest in new AI and modeling techniques that will enable more ecommerce causal analytics for brands.