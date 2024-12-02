Ecommerce: global FMCG to expand to USD 17 billion by 2016

Asia, according to the report, will be a major growth market. South Korea will continue its rising trend with online accounting for 13.8% of FMCG sales by 2016. Presently, 55% of Korean shoppers buy online. Online FMCG market share will continue to grow rapidly in Taiwan and China to achieve 4.5% and 3.3% share of the total FMCG market respectively.

UK online shoppers buy on the internet once a month and their carts are 5 times bigger than offline (in most countries online shopping carts are twice as large as their offline equivalents).

However, click and collect offer in France, referred to as “Drive”, is predicted to outperform the UK by 2016 with 6.1% versus 5.5% of market share respectively.

The report also reveals barriers which prevent retailers and brands from engaging with the online channel, such as the fear that having an online presence means sales in physical stores will plummet and that consumers will become less loyal if they shop online.

The report is based on analysis of the purchasing habits of 100,000 shoppers in 10 online FMCG markets.

