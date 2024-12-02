Ecommerce Foundation launches Ecommerce Benchmark globally

The launch is supported by Ecommerce Europe, the association representing 25.000+ B2C companies that sell products and services online to consumers. The mission of the Ecommerce Foundation is to realise ecommerce-related research, reports and benchmarks on a collective basis, ecommerce-europe.eu reports.

Wijnand Jongen, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Ecommerce Europe, has claimed that the Ecommerce Benchmark is an example of national association bodies working together to realise benefits that companies could not have realised on their own.

The Ecommerce Benchmark will measure 21 Ecommerce Performance Indicators, based on the Bonsing/Mann model. The entire customer journey will be benchmarked, including the internal & external organisational and financial performance.

The Ecommerce Benchmark will be rolled out internationally and the first countries participating are Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland and the Netherlands. Associations outside of Europe have also shown a lot of interest in the Ecommerce Benchmark.