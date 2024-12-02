Ecommerce FDI norms should be applied for domestic online players, CAIT proposes

According the Economic Times, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) also urged the Indian industry minister to release the proposed policy for the sector. The Confederation also asked the minister to set up an independent regulatory authority for the sector.

The FDI norms should also be made applicable on domestic ecommerce players as well to restrict them from adopting any unethical business practices and remain at par with other ecommerce players, the publication continues

Tightening norms for ecommerce companies having foreign investment, the government barred online marketplaces such as Flipkart and Amazon from selling products of companies where they hold stakes and banned exclusive marketing arrangements that could influence product price.