Ecommerce expected to increase by 30 percent in 2017 – Spain

However, many executives also believe growth will be more modest in the year to come, according to Kanlli and D/A Retail - Distribución Actualidad. Over 60% of the executives polled expect retail ecommerce to grow up to 30% in 2017. Just 7% said they expected a decrease in sales compared with 2016.

While B2C ecommerce sales in Spain continue to increase, that growth rate has been slowing since Q3 2015, according to the Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC). The organization reported that B2C ecommerce in Spain for that Q3 hit EUR 5.30 billion (USD 5.86 billion), an increase of 29.2% vs. Q3 2014.

Sales continued to climb to EUR 5.95 billion (USD 6.58 billion) in Q2 2016, but by then the year-over-year growth rate had fallen to 20.3%.

eMarketer estimates just 49.2% of the country’s population will be digital buyers in 2017. That compares with 78.1% of the population in the UK and 68.3% of residents in Germany.

eMarketer projects retail ecommerce sales in Spain, excluding travel, will reach USD 16.7 billion in 2017, significantly lower than estimates for European neighbours Germany (USD 63.9 billion) and the UK (USD 118.8 billion).