Ecommerce Europe to launch review system for European online stores

With this system, customers from webshops will be able to see the shop’s performance and with this information decide if they want to order there. According to Wijnand Jongen, Chair of the Executive Committee at Ecommerce Europe, starting with 2015, European online stores will also be able to apply for the international trustmark Ecommerce Europe is currently working on.

Together with the launch of the review system and the European trustmark, there will also be a guarantee fund, which will give financial security to consumers who shop cross-border at online stores that are gathered under the Ecommerce Europe trustmark.

Ecommerce Europe is an association representing more than 25,000 companies selling products and/or services online to consumers in Europe. Founded by national ecommerce associations, its mission is to advance the interests and influence of ecommerce in Europe through advocacy, communication and networking.