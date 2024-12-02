Ecommerce Europe proposes a one-stop-shop for policy coordination

Ecommerce Europe, in order to get rid of fragmentation and separation, proposes the creation of a one-stop-shop for ecommerce by having an integrated and coherent approach covering consumer trust, security, privacy, online payments, e-logistics and sustainability. In the following months Ecommerce Europe will outline its suggestions to facilitate the establishment of a one-stop-shop on these five key elements for the industry.

Ecommerce Europe’s proposal for a one-stop-shop coincides with the opening of Ecommerce Europe’s new office location in the heart of the EU. This location demonstrates the ambitions of Ecommerce Europe, Europe’s fast growing association, to become the voice of the ecommerce industry in Europe whilst contributing to Europe’s economic recovery.

At the launch, attended by the President of the European Council Herman Van Rompuy, Ecommerce Europe’s President François Momboisse said: “Last year, the e-commerce industry in Europe had a total turnover of EUR 358 billion and it was one of the few industries that grew with double digits. It has huge potential for further growth and creating jobs in Europe.

However going cross-border is still a big challenge for web shops in Europe today. With the one-stop-shop Ecommerce Europe asks the European Commission for better policy coordination for online sales issues. Today, a patchwork of policies is spread over various departments of the Commission: They are all dealing with different aspects of our business. A one-stop-shop would be a viable solution for merchants and policy makers.”

At the opening of Ecommerce Europe’s new office location Robert Madelin, Director General of Dg Connect, mentioned: “It is clear that the e-commerce market is a major opportunity for years to come. The next President of the European Commission must be a digital President. Digital needs to be his or her priorityand that of every other member of the College.”

