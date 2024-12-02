Ecommerce Europe launches expert taskforce on ecommerce, online payments in fintech era

The taskforce will assist Ecommerce Europe in developing comprehensive strategies on financial and digital services such as digital currencies and trust-services.

Through increasingly customer-centric solutions and developments in biometric authentication, new and innovative third-party Payment Providers (TPPs), one-click buy options and wallet solutions market newcomers quickly change consumers online purchasing habits and checkout expectations.

However, European legislators often do not strike the right balance between ensuring customer convenience, technological neutrality and payment security. This new online payments taskforce allows Ecommerce Europe to translate current and future market trends in e-payments and anticipate possible regulatory challenges and opportunities.