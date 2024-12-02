Ecommerce, consumer internet companies raised over USD 7 bln in 2018

The sum is the result of 200 deals of which USD 5.9 billion were raised as early stage capital and USD 1.3 billion was invested as growth capital.

A majority of the funding was designated towards building supply chain, expanding into new segments, global expansion, acquisition or consolidation, and bringing innovative product offerings to the market.

As the report shows, India is one of the most interesting destinations to invest in across the globe, with a high inflow of capital in 2018.

In addition, the consolidation trend is expected to continue in 2019 due to the fact that companies will need to consolidate to add more services and segments to expand the level of engagement with customers and leverage technologies such as AI, voice/image enabled search, blockchain, AR/VR and IoT among others to service the market better.